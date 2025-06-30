Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr

Former Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann has identified the biggest problem that will face Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid.

Klinsmann has questioned whether Xabi can get both Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to work harder defensively when Real are not in possession.

He told Marca: "Teams with (Lionel) Messi are the only ones that can afford to defend with just 10. Even Real Madrid are trying to get Mbappé and Vinicius to drop back to defend... Am I convinced that Xabi Alonso will achieve it? No, really (laughs).

"Mbappé is no longer a child and Vinicius sees that they don't defend either... and he doesn't do much either. But they are two personalities that Xabi has to manage, and I'm sure the team will manage to compensate for everything and get the best out of both of them."

The World Cup winner also stated, "At PSG, for example, it didn't work out those two years with Neymar, Mbappé, Messi... At River the same thing is happening with (Franco) Mastantuono. They are also trying to integrate him into the system, because he doesn't do much in defence either... But yes, I agree that it will be hard for Xabi to get both of them to defend more."