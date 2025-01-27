Tribal Football
Liverpool skipper Van Dijk: Gravenberch has worked his a** out of his pants

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says Ryan Gravenberch is developing himself into a "world class" player.

Van Dijk was speaking after Saturday's win against Ipswich Town.

He told the club's website: "Last year he didn't get much playing time, but the key was to keep his head calm and work the a** out of his pants. 

"This year he has gained more confidence and confidence. He proves from week to week what he is capable of. I'm really impressed with him, and that applies both on and off the field.

"He is still young, but he is developing into a man. The way you act on and off the field is key to becoming a world-class player. 

"With the continuity he shows, he is already a world-class player, and from here he only gets better. He learns from the difficult moments of the fighting, and I'm really proud of him."

