Liverpool boss Slot: Hughes built this Bournemouth team; Kluivert v Gravenberch will be interesting

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says facing in-form Bournemouth on Saturday will be a major test.

The Cherries go to Anfield on the fringes of the top four after a superb run of results.

Slot said, "It’s a big one and this is probably going to sound strange, I knew this already when we played the second half against them in our home game. We were 3-0 up at half-time and I was expecting a second half where we could just control the game, have the ball a bit and maybe score the fourth one – but they just kept on going at us for 45 minutes and that showed me the character of the team.

"Since then they have been outstanding. They were before that game also. Because we were 3-0 up at half-time, we didn’t really match the first half, in my opinion, maybe we deserved to be up but not with three goals.

"And afterwards they have beaten so many strong teams and there is a simple reason for that: a lot of quality. Created by Richard (Hughes), of course, our current sporting director who worked there for a few years. And he hired a fantastic manager as well. Why is he a fantastic manager? He has a great game plan and his players work incredibly hard. And then in a different way than Arsenal, they are also a threat on set-pieces.

"Where Arsenal nine out of 10 times does the same, they always come up with worked ones that have been very useful for them as well. So, in every department a very good and strong team and they deserve to be where they are – maybe they even deserve a bit higher than the position they are at the moment."

On the form of Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert, Slot continued: "He is one of the many examples where I think Richard deserves a lot of credit, but not only Richard, the manager of course as well because he started working with him. And you know that I believe the team makes individuals better. You need quality and that’s what Richard brought there, and his successor probably as well. But I think most of the players that are there were there last season already as well. And the manager has done an incredible job.

"Justin, great season he’s having – nice and good to see for us because we always knew he was a big talent. He left Holland quite early, he was a bit criticised for that because in Holland many people always feel you need to have some extra years in the Eredivisie before you go aboard. But he is a great example that you can be really successful by going abroad early and going to a few clubs and then at a certain age – because I think he is only 24, he is not so old yet – be at this level already. He will play another big talent that has grown up at Ajax, Ryan Gravenberch, so interesting match-up tomorrow."