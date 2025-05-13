Talks between Liverpool and Frimpong begin in £34M deal to replace Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool are set to wrap up the signing of Bayer Levkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong as they attempt to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 24-year-old has a release clause of around £34M and many outlets including Kicker and Mail Sport report that the deal is very close to being agreed. TEAMtalk also understands that talks with the player are very advanced, Frimpong is happy with the offer of a five-year deal until 2030 which will see him team up with Dutch teammates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, and Cody Gakpo.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Petersburg has also reported that talks have commenced but no formal offer has been made by the Premier League champions.

“Concrete talks between Liverpool and Jeremie #Frimpong have taken place, as reported yesterday. These are ongoing, as #LFC are still pushing. Arne Slot is a big fan.

“However, there is still no full verbal agreement, and Liverpool have not yet made contact with Bayer 04. Other Premier League clubs are also interested in Frimpong, with Liverpool currently in a very good position. #LFC

“Frimpong wants to leave Leverkusen with a suitable offer and has informed the club.”

Interestingly, Frimpong’s agent, Jeffrey Lemmert, posted a photo on social media which appears to have been taken from a moving car– along with the words, “We working”, followed by hourglass and rock climbing emojis which suggests that a deal is currently being worked on ahead of the summer transfer window.