Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch hoping for better Wembley experience Sunday

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch hopes to make up for last season's experience in the Carabao Cup final.

Ahead of Sunday's clash at Wembley against Newcastle, Gravenberch recalled last season's triumph, which was personally cut short due to injury.

In an interview with the club's website, the Dutchman said: "I had a cut on my ankle. I was so hurt. I wanted to continue, but in the end the doctor said no.

"Especially because it was my first match at Wembley and my first final. Going out after 28 minutes was really disappointing to me.

"I went in and after putting some ice on my ankle, I went out to support the boys and I was really happy. I enjoyed that moment a lot."