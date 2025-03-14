Tribal Football
Most Read
Furious Casemiro ready to make Man Utd pay
Man Utd add two talented teenagers to their squad ahead of Real Sociedad clash
Antony scores again as Betis sparkle against Vitoria to keep dream alive
REVEALED: Arsenal to hand Arteta (& Berta) huge summer transfer budget

Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch hoping for better Wembley experience Sunday

Paul Vegas
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch hoping for better Wembley experience Sunday
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch hoping for better Wembley experience SundayAction Plus
Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch hopes to make up for last season's experience in the Carabao Cup final.

Ahead of Sunday's clash at Wembley against Newcastle, Gravenberch recalled last season's triumph, which was personally cut short due to injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In an interview with the club's website, the Dutchman said: "I had a cut on my ankle. I was so hurt. I wanted to continue, but in the end the doctor said no.

"Especially because it was my first match at Wembley and my first final. Going out after 28 minutes was really disappointing to me.

"I went in and after putting some ice on my ankle, I went out to support the boys and I was really happy. I enjoyed that moment a lot."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGravenberch RyanLiverpoolNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Slot reveals Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the EFL Cup final against Newcastle
Tuchel includes Rashford, Lewis-Skelly in first England squad
Liverpool's Szoboszlai on the EFL Cup final: We're ready to fight and give it everything