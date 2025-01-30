Ajax defender Hato explains Liverpool visit

Ajax defender Jorell Hato has explained his presence at Anfield for Liverpool's win against Ipswich on Saturday.

The Holland international was spotted at the game, sparking fresh transfer speculation linking him with the Reds.

"I am not leaving this winter and want to finish the season at Ajax," Hato said this week.

"I also read the reports and know that everything is not true. For my development it is best that I stay at Ajax now.

"I was invited (to Liverpool) by Ryan Gravenberch. I did not speak to a director there. Liverpool played well and the atmosphere in the stadium was good, but that is all I can say."