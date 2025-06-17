Gravenberch on Liverpool's iconic title win: The memories will stay with me forever!

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has opened up on his favourite memory as a player so far.

The Dutch midfielder has now won league titles in Holland with Ajax, Germany with Bayern Munich and England with the Reds who cruised to their 20th title under manager Arne Slot in his first season. Despite winning multiple titles throughout his career, Gravenberch revealed that nothing comes close to Liverpool’s win last season.

Gravenberch told Numero Netherlands: "It was honestly something really special, a season I'll never forget. The scenes on the bus as we approached Anfield before the Spurs game, that afternoon we won the league, will stay with me forever.

"The passion on the fans' faces, the red flares, the noise, the songs, just seeing what it meant to them, it gave me goosebumps. That image will never leave me. The celebrations with the lads afterwards, that moment when it really hit us that we'd done it, was incredible. Liverpool's second Premier League title in five years, and my first.

"From my point of view, as a small child, you dream of these moments, so to achieve this is really special. I'm proud to have played a part in what was an unforgettable season. And now, we're already looking forward to next season. We're hungry for more."

The 23-year-old started in all 34 matches that led to Slot’s men clinching the championship and will now be aiming to replicate that feeling once again next season as Liverpool enter the title race once again.