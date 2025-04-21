Gravenberch on his new role at Liverpool under Slot: To be honest it's really tough

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has revealed how tough this season has been for him as he adapts to his new role under manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool grabbed another 3 points at the weekend after a disappointing performance against newly relegated side Leicester City as Trent Alexander-Arnold fired in a second-half winner. The Reds saw their chance to win the league scrapped by Arsenal on Easter Sunday as they beat Ipswich Town but could secure the title next week with a win against Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Their title hopes have been held up by players such as Gravenberch who has stepped up into a more regular role this season, starting all 33 Premier League games this season. The 22-year-old has spoken of the difficulties he has experienced in recent months as he glues the midfield together and chases down Liverpool’s 20th league title.

"Still going strong, but to be honest it's really tough as well," he said. "Last season I didn't play a lot and now I played almost every single game. It's tough but I still keep going.

"My game has developed a lot this season. At the beginning of the new season I had to adapt to the new position, I didn't play a lot there (beforehand) but now I know what I have to do. The manager also fully trusted me there so I'm really happy with that.”

The Dutchman has been a player Liverpool can rely upon to lockdown the middle of the pitch but recently has stepped out of the limelight as his role changes which he says has been tough to take.

"When you play there you receive a lot of balls and that's what I needed, to be in my comfort (zone) and break through the lines and open up in the play.

"Last season my role was an eight, sometimes a 10. Then the manager came in and I had a conversation with him, he wanted to try me as a six. I felt the trust from him and we've played 33 games and he's put me in for all 33, so that's a lot of trust!

"Now I don't get the ball as much, they (opponents) know how we play and they want to close the middle. It makes it a little bit difficult for me but I have to find the way through. That's what I do."

If Arsenal fall to Crystal Palace in midweek, then Liverpool will be crowned champions, the Reds will welcome Spurs to Anfield on Sunday with the hopes of grabbing 3 points no matter the result and Gravenberch will be one of the first names on the teamsheet.