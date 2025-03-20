Liverpool release statement as Gravenberch withdraws from the Netherland's squad

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has pulled out of the Netherlands squad after suffering an injury in the EFL Cup final.

The 22-year-old picked up a knock during the Reds' Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend in what was a dire week for the club which saw them also knocked out of the Champions League. The midfielder had joined up with his national team-mates, including fellow Reds Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, for the UEFA Nations League matches against Spain this week.

However, Netherlands confirmed on Wednesday night that Gravenberch will return to Liverpool who released a worrying statement on X.

"Ryan Gravenberch has left the Oranje's training camp this evening.

"The midfielder is still suffering from an injury sustained over the weekend that prevents him from playing in the matches against Spain. Take care, Ryan!"

Dutch boss Ronald Koeman has opted against calling up a replacement for what is a huge fixture for the national side which takes place in Rotterdam on Thursday and then Valencia on Sunday. This is a huge blow for both the Netherlands and Liverpool who rely on Gravenberch to glue the midfield together, the midfielder does however have a long rest before the fixture against Everton at Anfield at the start of April.