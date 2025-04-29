Gullit on Liverpool manager Slot : He opens the gate for other coaches from Holland

Former Dutch footballer Ruud Gullit has expressed for Liverpool manager Arne Slot will open the door for a lot of Dutch talent now he has won the Premier League.

After a 5-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend, Slot claimed the Premier League title with multiple games to spare and became the first Dutch manager to achieve such a feat. He also has become just the fifth manager to win the English top flight in his first season alongside the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Gullit now believes Premier League owners will consider pursuing Dutch coaches as he spoke at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid about how Slot’s success means so much more than just a trophy.

"What he did unbelievably well was to get Gravenberch to play, when he was not playing for Klopp. Gravenberch has been a revelation this year.

"He also got Van Dijk to play a little better – because there had been doubts, after his injury. That’s normal, but people were saying: Van Dijk – what is going on? Those were two of the major things that Slot did.”

After former manager Jurgen Klopp departed, many believed that the Reds would slowly fall apart and that key players such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk would leave. However, both Salah and Van Dijk have signed new deals and Gullit revealed how he thinks Liverpool look stronger than ever as the season comes to a close.

"Klopp was rock n roll: ‘We go!’ Slot says, ‘OK, sometimes we defend, we see what’s going on, we wait’. We saw games like this – they wait, they let the opponent have the ball and then they strike on the counter-attack. And that’s football as well – you need to do both.

"So technically, he did well, and he got a lot of players playing much better than they did before. He's a good coach and I’m very happy, because he opens the gate for other coaches from Holland. Everybody’s always looking at Portugal, Germany and Spain. Now, they’re looking at what’s happening in Holland, too."