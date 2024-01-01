Tribal Football

de Jong Frenkie breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

de Jong Frenkie
Holland coach Koeman blasts Barcelona: Now we've paid the price
Holland coach Koeman blasts Barcelona: Now we've paid the price
Barcelona midfielder De Jong out of Euros
Barcelona midfielder De Jong admits injury worries
Sneijder takes aim at Barcelona midfielder De Jong
Gullit slams Barcelona midfielder De Jong: A ghost
De Jong rethinks Barcelona plans after Flick chat
Galatasaray president Ozbek admits interest in Barcelona midfielder Gundogan
Ten Hag fires back: Why Ratcliffe must take notice of Man Utd manager's message
Barcelona willing to sell EIGHT senior players
Slot urged to bring De Jong with him to Liverpool
Barcelona prepared to sell Pablo Torre this summer
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong's season now over
Real Madrid host Barcelona: An ElClasico to decide LaLiga title
Barcelona wary pushing Pedri and Frenkie de Jong to make PSG clash
Romeu ready to step up for Barcelona amid injury crisis
Barcelona coach Xavi fumes with his players: F*** everyone, man!
Barcelona release statement on injuries for Frenkie de Jong and Pedri
Barcelona coach Xavi: We were disappointing for Athletic Bilbao draw
Barcelona chief Deco: I don't want to sell anyone
Van der Vaart slams Barcelona midfielder De Jong: Pass the ball!
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
de Jong Frenkie page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about de Jong Frenkie - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to de Jong Frenkie news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.