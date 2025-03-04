The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans

Aston Villa are looking for a striker and have started to follow Dusan Vlahovic; Johan Vasquez is attracting the attention of top European clubs; Josh Kimmich, Inter are also fully in the race. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Advertisement Advertisement

ASTON VILLA JOIN RACE FOR VLAHOVIC

The negotiations between Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus for a contract renewal have been at a standstill for some time, as already reported weeks ago. The Italian club proposed a new deal with a lower salary, but the Serbian striker has not accepted: so, with only one year left on his contract, Juventus are now expected to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

Arsenal showed the most interest in Vlahovic during the winter transfer window, but financial constraints prevented them from making a concrete offer. The Gunners are still monitoring him, but they are also considering other attacking options before making a final decision. Anyway, Vlahovic remains one of Mikel Arteta’s preferred targets, but the situation is still open.

Another serious contender that has now emerged interested in the Juventus striker is Aston Villa: after the departure of Jhon Duran to Al Nassr, the Villans are looking for a top striker for next season and have added Vlahovic to their shortlist. While no formal offer has been made, their appreciation is growing, and they will follow his situation closely. The race for Vlahovic is expected to be long, and more developments will come in the next weeks, but for now, Aston Villa’s interest is something to watch with attention.

EUROPEAN GIANTS SHOWING INTEREST IN VASQUEZ

Atalanta and Juventus are both keeping a close eye on Johan Vasquez, the Mexico international who is having a strong season with Genoa. The 26-year-old centre-back has impressed with his performances especially this season, attracting interest from several clubs in Italy and abroad.

Genoa, for their part, have set a price tag of around €20 million for Vasquez, and they know that his solid displays in Serie A have made him a valuable target in the transfer market. As told, Atalanta and Juventus are considering him as an option to strengthen their defence for next season, but they are not the only ones interested. Clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga have also inquired about Vasquez’s availability: his defensive qualities, versatility, and ability to play in different tactical systems make him an attractive option for teams in England and Germany looking for a new centre-back.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Genoa well know that they will receive offers from multiple clubs: it remains to be seen whether Vasquez will remain in Serie A or take on a new challenge in England or Germany. For now, his focus remains on finishing the season strong with Genoa, but his future will be one of the key transfer stories in the coming months.

ATLETICO MADRID DRAW UP OPTIONS TO STRENGTHEN ATTACK

Atletico Madrid are looking for a new striker for next season, as Antoine Griezmann could leave the club in the summer. His contract expires in 2026, and to avoid losing him as a free agent, Atletico might decide to sell him after June.

The Spanish club is exploring different options, with a strong focus on Premier League forwards. One of the names on their list is Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace. His contract runs until 2026, and while the English club does not want to sell him, they may consider offers to monetize his departure.

Other clubs in England, and also in Europe, are interested in Mateta, which could see his price go up. Another option is Fabio Silva, currently playing for Las Palmas on loan from Wolves. Atletico started following him after his great performance against them last November. His goals against Barcelona and Real Madrid confirmed his quality, and the club has already begun evaluating a possible transfer.

Lastly, Darwin Nunez is also on Atletico’s radar. Liverpool are open to selling him, which could allow Atletico to negotiate a lower fee. Diego Simeone likes the Uruguayan striker a lot, and the good relationship between the two clubs could help make a deal happen.

INTER TARGET KIMMICH AS FREE AGENT

Inter Milan are working behind the scenes to bring Joshua Kimmich to the club next season as a free agent. President Beppe Marotta is leading the efforts to convince the German midfielder to join the Nerazzurri, offering him a key role in their project. So far, the Nerazzurri have not made an official offer, but internal discussions are ongoing.

The Italian champions are preparing a four-year contract with a net salary of around €6 million per season, the same amount currently earned by Hakan Calhanoglu, who is expected to leave in the summer. Kimmich’s contract situation at Bayern Munich remains uncertain: renewal talks stalled because he does not feel valued at the club and in recent days, this has been officially confirmed by the parties involved, making his departure more likely.

However, Inter are not the only club interested. Liverpool are in contact with Kimmich, considering him alongside Frenkie de Jong and Angelo Stiller as potential midfield reinforcements. Moreover, if Barcelona can part ways with Frenkie de Jong, Kimmich could become a top option for the Spanish side. Meanwhile, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping an eye on the situation but have not made any concrete moves yet.

NO AGREEMENT BETWEEN MAN UTD AND QUENDA

We told it some time ago: Geovany Quenda is one of the most promising young talents in football, attracting interest from several top European clubs. His versatility, as he can play both as a left and right winger, has impressed many scouts and coaches.

Despite recent rumours, there is no agreement between Manchester United and Quenda or between the English club and Sporting CP. United have shown strong interest, but they have not made any official offers so far. While Sporting coach Ruben Amorim appreciates the player, no deal has been reached. That's why the race for Geovany remains open, with other big clubs closely monitoring the situation.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona, ​​and Bayer Leverkusen are all keeping an eye on his development. Barcelona, ​​in particular, have been following him for months and have already spoken with his agent, Jorge Mendes. The Spanish club has scheduled another meeting to explore the possibility of a transfer with Mendes, who is personally managing Quenda's future, believing strongly in the player's potential.

No rushed decisions will be made, as they will carefully evaluate all options before choosing the next step. The coming months will be crucial, with top clubs continuing to stay in contact and pushing to secure one of the most exciting young players in European football.