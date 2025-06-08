De Jong upbeat on new Barcelona deal

Frenkie De Jong expects to soon sign a new deal with Barcelona.

The midfielder, while away with the Holland squad, was asked about his situation at Barca by local reporters.

"I can't say anything about it. I don't even want to talk about it now. I'm with the national team, so I won't go into it," he began, when speaking after the 2-0 win against Finland.

But he later said, "I think I will renew, but you can never say with 100% certainty. If everything goes well, it should happen.

"They want the renewal and so do I, so normally an agreement is found."