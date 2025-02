Arsenal add Barcelona midfielder De Jong to scouting list

Arsenal are watching Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Gunners are in the market for a new midfield addition this summer.

And AS says Arsenal are preparing a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi is regarded as Arsenal's top choice to strengthen their midfield next season.

However, Arsenal are also watching De Jong as an alternative. The 27 year-old's contract is now inside it's final 18 months.