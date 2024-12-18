Barcelona chief Deco makes 'sign or sell' demands for two players

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona chief Deco is making 'sign or sell' demands over two players.

Deco has told Barca's board he wants decisions made over the futures of Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong.

Mundo Deportivo says the pair are off contract in 2026 and Deco has recommended they both be sold next summer if they refuse to commit to a new contract.

Both are in the club's plans and management wants them to continue, but they need the pair to now commit to concrete agreements.

Pedri and Gavi are also in this situation, but there is greater confidence both will sign new terms.

The renewals of Iñaki Peña and Andreas Christensen are also pending. 

