Barcelona midfielder De Jong: I'm empty, devastated

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong admits he feels an "emptiness" after their Champions League semifinal defeat at Inter Milan.

An extra-time 4-3 defeat in the second-leg saw Inter reach the final 7-6 on aggregate.

A floored De Jong told CBS Sports: "It's a disappointment, a feeling of emptiness.

"We had come back well, but conceding that goal and then giving in in extra time was devastating. In the first half, we had played better.

"Then we managed to turn it around and take the lead. But it slipped away from us in the last minute. It's a very bitter feeling."

Barca, leading the LaLiga table by four points, meet second-place Real Madrid this weekend.

