Barcelona president Laporta makes clear De Jong plans

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed they want Frenkie de Jong to soon sign a new contract.

The Holland midfelder's deal has just over a year to run.

Laporta has insisted Barca want to see De Jong put pen to paper on a new deal.

At a golf event on Friday, Laporta said: "We want Frenkie to stay here for many years. He's a key player for the team."

For his part, De Jong has also expressed hopes of agreeing an extension this month.