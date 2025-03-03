Bayern Munich plan new bid for Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu

Bayern Munich are eyeing Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Bayern failed with an attempt for the Turkey international last summer.

TMW says Bayern Munich may make another attempt to sign Calhanoglu at the end of this season.

The German giants recently contacted Inter to discuss a possible transfer.

However, Calhanoglu is not the only name on the giant's wish list.

Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) and Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) are also on Bayern Munich's radar.