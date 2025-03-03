Tribal Football
Most Read
Curva Sud announce AC Milan protest against Lazio; slams "invisible" Cardinale
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Valencia coach Corberan convinced of result at Osasuna

Bayern Munich plan new bid for Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu

Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich plan new bid for Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu
Bayern Munich plan new bid for Inter Milan midfielder CalhanogluAction Plus
Bayern Munich are eyeing Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Bayern failed with an attempt for the Turkey international last summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

TMW says Bayern Munich may make another attempt to sign Calhanoglu at the end of this season.

The German giants recently contacted Inter to discuss a possible transfer.

However, Calhanoglu is not the only name on the giant's wish list.

Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) and Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) are also on Bayern Munich's radar.

Mentions
Serie ACalhanoglu HakanZubimendi Martinde Jong FrenkieGundogan IlkayBayern MunichInterBarcelonaManchester CityReal SociedadPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rummenigge urging Bayern Munich to beat Real Madrid, Man City to Wirtz signing
Man City among major clubs watching Cesc progress as Como coach
Bayern Munich powerbroker Hoeness declares Wirtz hopes