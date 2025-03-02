Barcelona coach Flick ponders Szczesny contract; De Jong and Casado form

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he's happy with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Real Sociedad, Flick was asked about Szczesny's contract, which expires at the end of the season.

He said, "I'm not offering anything to the players. It's Deco's job and the others'. I focus on the team. But we're very happy with him. I'm happy. That's the only thing I can say."

Flick was asked about midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado.

He added, "I think Frenkie has improved a lot in the last month. Casadó is more defensive. He is a player who can always do things, and he does a good job. He is good and can improve. He is in his first season and I am satisfied.

"He can be proud of what he has achieved. With Frenkie there is more possession of the ball, he knows how to face other situations..."