Arsenal submit bid for Chelsea's Madueke as talks for the winger begin

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a bid for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke this week in may be one of the biggest deals for the summer.

Talks are said to have started and the England forward who Arsenal boss sees as the perfect player to bolster his attack ahead of the new campaign. Arsenal could certainly do with more options in attack and may use Madueke to replace Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard who were lacklustre last season.

Now, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg the Gunners have made an offer to their London rivals as talks begin for the 23-year-old.

“Understand Arsenal have already submitted an offer to Noni #Madueke. 23 y/o winger could leave Chelsea in the summer. Talks have started. #CFC

“Madueke is one of several top profiles Arsenal are assessing for this position. Arsenal are still considering a transfer for Rodrygo should he wish to leave Real Madrid.”

The Blues are due to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton, Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund and have already secured Liam Delap from Ipswich Town as manager Enzo Maresca reshapes his attack. Arsenal will see this as an opportunity to snap up Madueke who likely won’t be in Maresca’s plans heading into the new season.

Despite this, the Italian boss has already stated his desire to keep Madueke at the club but a high bid could swiftly change his mind.

"Noni is our player, you can read a lot of speculation at the moment but we consider Noni our player for the coming season," Maresca said last month.