Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale

Barcelona out FOUR players up for sale
Barcelona management are putting four players up for sale this month.

In a last-ditch attempt to secure Dani Olmo's registration, Barca are inviting offers for four senior players in order to satisfy LaLiga financial rules.

OkDiario says Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia are now on Barca's transfer-list.

Along with getting Olmo and Pau Victor registered for the second-half of the season, Barca will also seek to sell all four players to fund their own signing plans this month.

Garcia and Fati are both interesting Girona, while De Jong and Christensen are being linked with a Premier League move before the January window shuts.

