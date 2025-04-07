De Jong informs agent of Barcelona decision

Frenkie de Jong has no plans to leave Barcelona this summer.

Mundo Deportivo says the Holland midfielder has instructed agent Ali Dursun not to consider offers from other clubs.

De Jong has a contract until 2026 with Barca. Blaugrana management wants to extend with De Jong, but the choice ultimately lies with trainer Hansi Flick.

The German has counted on De Jong this season, so an extension seems a matter of time.

Barça management would like to wait until later this season, also because the performance in the La Liga and the Champions League will affect the budget.

However despite the delays, De Jong has told Dursun his priority is a new Barca deal.