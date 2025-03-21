Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong shuts down Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi comparison
Speaking to reporters after the Netherland’s 2-2 UEFA Nations League draw with Spain, De Jong, 27, believes wonderkid Yamal, 17, still has some way to go to earn such comparisons.
De Jong said: "I don't think you should compare him with Messi because I think that every footballer you compare with Messi is, still not good enough. I don't think there will be another one like Messi."
The central midfielder went on to praise his young teammate, admitting he is a “very rare” talent, even if he’s not quite the ‘next Messi.’
"What he is doing at this age is exceptional and very rare. He is a natural talent," he added.
“The way he understands the game, the decisions he makes at this age, are really impressive. I think this skill is completely innate, and fortunately, he has it.”
Both player will return to Hansi Flick’s free-scoring side once the March international break is over as they sit at the summit of the La Liga table with 60 points and a game in hand over second-placed Real Madrid.