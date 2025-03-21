Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong shuts down Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi comparison

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has shut down comparisons between young teammate Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, saying the teenager is "still not good enough".

Speaking to reporters after the Netherland’s 2-2 UEFA Nations League draw with Spain, De Jong, 27, believes wonderkid Yamal, 17, still has some way to go to earn such comparisons.

De Jong said: "I don't think you should compare him with Messi because I think that every footballer you compare with Messi is, still not good enough. I don't think there will be another one like Messi."

The central midfielder went on to praise his young teammate, admitting he is a “very rare” talent, even if he’s not quite the ‘next Messi.’

"What he is doing at this age is exceptional and very rare. He is a natural talent," he added.

“The way he understands the game, the decisions he makes at this age, are really impressive. I think this skill is completely innate, and fortunately, he has it.”

Both player will return to Hansi Flick’s free-scoring side once the March international break is over as they sit at the summit of the La Liga table with 60 points and a game in hand over second-placed Real Madrid.