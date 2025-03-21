Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd's five man striker wish list to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee this summer
Man Utd plan to sell eight players including Antony and Rashford to fuel Bellingham move
Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles have confidence in Eric Chelle
Liverpool striker Nunez offered to Atletico Madrid for knockdown fee

Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong shuts down Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi comparison

Alex Roberts
Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong shuts down Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi comparison
Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong shuts down Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi comparisonLa Liga
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has shut down comparisons between young teammate Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, saying the teenager is "still not good enough".

Speaking to reporters after the Netherland’s 2-2 UEFA Nations League draw with Spain, De Jong, 27, believes wonderkid Yamal, 17, still has some way to go to earn such comparisons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Jong said: "I don't think you should compare him with Messi because I think that every footballer you compare with Messi is, still not good enough. I don't think there will be another one like Messi."

The central midfielder went on to praise his young teammate, admitting he is a “very rare” talent, even if he’s not quite the ‘next Messi.’

"What he is doing at this age is exceptional and very rare. He is a natural talent," he added.

“The way he understands the game, the decisions he makes at this age, are really impressive. I think this skill is completely innate, and fortunately, he has it.”

Both player will return to Hansi Flick’s free-scoring side once the March international break is over as they sit at the summit of the La Liga table with 60 points and a game in hand over second-placed Real Madrid.

Mentions
Messi Lionelde Jong FrenkieYamal LamineBarcelonaLaLiga
Related Articles
Yamal moves to assure Barcelona fans as contract ticks down
Yamal convinced Barcelona comeback at Atletico Madrid decisive in title race
Barcelona winger Yamal: Why I don't feel pressure when playing