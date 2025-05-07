Inzaghi: Barcelona were beaten by a super Inter; Yamal not their biggest threat

Inter Milan coach Simeone Inzaghi urged his players to enjoy the moment after their stunning 4-3 Champions League win against Barcelona.

Davide Frattesi struck a 99th minute extra time winner to send Inter into the final 7-6 on aggregate.

Afterwards, Inzaghi began, stating: “We must compliment Barcelona too, because they are truly a strong opponent.

“It required a super Inter, so I praise my lads for putting in two incredible performances over the two legs. It was the only way to reach the Final, I am so proud to be their coach, as they gave it everything and those who came off the bench had the right attitude too.

“They should enjoy every moment in front of these fans, we are truly happy. They were exemplary. I told the players to believe, that we could try to limit Barcelona, even though it wasn’t easy to do. We had Lautaro, Dumfries and Frattesi who were not 100 per cent fit, so we had to use our hearts to push through every obstacle.”

De Jong the biggest threat

Inzaghi also admitted he found Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong more of a threat on the night to superkid Lamine Yamal.

He said, “We tried to play it with our strengths. We were never presumptuous, we gave it our all and deserved to reach the Final.

“A lot was said about Yamal, I saw another extraordinary player over these two legs who was out injured the last time we played them.

“Frenkie de Jong impressed me every bit as much as Yamal, he cleans the ball, times the passes well, he’s wonderful. I would not change my players for anyone in the world, but over the two legs I found De Jong to be really sensational.”