Gullit tells De Jong: Time to leave Barcelona

Dutch great Ruud Gullit wants to see Frenkie de Jong leave Barcelona.

Gullit feels the midfielder is failing to reach his potential with the Blaugrana.

He said: "I hope he finds a solution. I hope a club approaches him that suits him so he can leave Barça.

"It's time to look for something else.

"What club would be perfect? ​​Bayern. Bayern would be perfect for Frenkie. It would be fantastic for them. I think Saudi clubs should also look into his signing because he is a great player."

