De Jong: Barcelona won Treble - but I wasn't so good last season

De Jong: Barcelona won Treble - but I wasn't so good last season
De Jong: Barcelona won Treble - but I wasn't so good last season
Frenkie de Jong insists he will soon sign a new contract with Barcelona.

The Holland midfielder's current deal runs to 2026 and he insists a new extension is now close.

He said, "The renewal? Both me and the club want it, when that happens an agreement is usually reached. I hope it comes soon.

"For the season just ended I don't think it was my best year. People like to exaggerate. Of course, I was out for a long time due to the ankle injury, but I also played well before. The big difference is that now we have a better team and it shows.

"Personally I also think I was in my best form the season before my injury. When you win all the titles in Spain and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League you simply stand out more." 

