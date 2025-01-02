De Jong denies Barcelona contract concerns

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong insists he'd leave if he felt he couldn't contribute to the team.

De Jong insists he's not pushing for new contract talks.

He said, "People think I want to stay at Barcelona forever because life outside of football is very good here, and it is good, but what happens on the pitch is still less important.

"If I felt I couldn't contribute enough, or if the team couldn't compete, I would leave. My contract renewal is a topic for the newspapers, but it's not for me.

"I want to play football and then I'll see what the club wants to do with me and then I'll decide what I want to do, together with my agent and my family."