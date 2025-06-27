Laporta confirms Frenkie de Jong set to sign new Barcelona deal

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club have held positive talks with midfielder Frenkie de Jong regarding a new deal at the club.

After months of negotiations, the two parties are edging closer to an agreement over a new deal with the club, according to the president himself.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Jong, 28, has been linked with an exit over the past few seasons with the club reportedly keen on offloading him due to his high wages in the past.

Hansi Flick has been pushing the La Liga champions to retain his services, however, and has seemingly got his way.

Laporta told reporters: “We want Frenkie to be here for many years because he's a key player for our team. His renewal is on track and we'll have news soon."

Netherlands head coach Koeman, who was in attendance at the same event as the Barcelona chief, added: “He wants to stay and has said several times that he's very happy here. I don't see any problems.”