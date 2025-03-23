Holland coach Koeman adamant De Jong happy at Barcelona

Holland coach Ronald Koeman is adamant Frenkie de Jong is happy at Barcelona.

There continues to be speculation over De Jong's future at Barca.

But Koeman, who also worked with De Jong as Barca coach, said: "We are happy to see him recover his best version.

"The other day he didn't play the whole match (against Spain) because he was coming off a goal against Atlético. But he's fine to play tomorrow.

"I don't interfere with their contract. De Jong is very happy in Barcelona. For me there is no reason why he shouldn't stay there."