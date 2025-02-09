Tribal Football
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Marseille coach De Zerbi: What annoys me about Greenwood

Gullit: De Jong should leave Barcelona and move to...

Dutch great Ruud Gullit says Frenkie de Jong should leave Barcelona.

Gullit sees De Jong being an ideal signing for Bayern Munich.

He told Voetbal International: “If his situation at Barcelona doesn't improve, I think Bayern Munich would be a good option for him. They play in a similar system, it is a beautiful club.  

“Then maybe he can play in a permanent place. Because of course that doesn't help him at Barcelona either, that endless slide with his position. Although I recently saw something positive: when Frenkie gets playing time, he increasingly shows up in the penalty area. And I also saw him take more and more initiative.  

“I am often critical of Frenkie, because I think he lives up to his enormous potential. If you already like this, the bar will be set very low. I set the bar high. It is precisely because Frenkie has so many qualities. He just has to show it more often. It doesn't help a top player if you always keep his hand over your head. ”

