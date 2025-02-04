The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne

Barcelona want Bruno Guimaraes; Atletico Madrid includes Fabio Silva on their shortlist; PSG are always interested in Victor Osimhen. Here are some of the main stories after the closure of the winter transfer window from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

BARCELONA TARGET BRUNO GUIMARAES FOR SUMMER MARKET

Barcelona have revived their interest in Bruno Guimarães as they look to secure a summer transfer. The Spanish club has closely monitored the Brazilian player for some time and continues to view him as a key target to strengthen the midfield. However, past transfer windows have been complicated by the challenge of managing Frenkie de Jong's role at the club, which has made room for Guimarães difficult to find. Financially, as well, these obstacles have hindered a move.

However, despite these issues, Barcelona made a move last summer anyway: in June 2024, they put together a bid of €80 million (around £67m) for Guimarães. However, this offer fell short of his £100m release clause, which would have allowed them to sign him without any negotiations. Looking ahead, Barcelona hope that next summer will be the turning point.

With De Jong's contract set to expire in 2026, the club is optimistic that his potential departure will free up space and funds to pursue Guimarães more seriously. The first steps in this direction could come as early as the next few weeks, as Barcelona begins exploring the future of De Jong and starting talks with both Newcastle and Guimarães himself.

ATLETICO MADRID EYEING WOLVES STRIKER FABIO SILVA

Atletico Madrid have targeted Fabio Silva, who is currently on loan at Las Palmas from Wolves on a dry loan until the end of the season. The Spanish club noticed the Portuguese player after his strong performance against them on November 3 at the Metropolitano and has closely monitored his progress since then. Silva's standout performances in La Liga have strengthened Atletico’s interest: his goals against Barcelona and Real Madrid confirmed his ability to be decisive in crucial moments.

Aware of growing competition for the 22-year-old, Atletico have already started preparing the ground for a summer move. The club is assessing the feasibility of negotiations and exploring the conditions of a potential transfer. For now, Silva remains focused on helping Las Palmas secure their La Liga status, aiming to maintain his impressive form in the second half of the season.

However, a big summer decision is practically inevitable. In June, he will return from Las Palmas to Wolves, but probably for a short time: with his contract running until 2026, Atletico are preparing to move early, knowing that Silva’s performances are already attracting significant interest from other top European clubs.

PSG AND NAPOLI DISCUSS OSIMHEN DEAL

Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli have not only negotiated over Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but have also discussed Victor Osimhen as a potential summer target for the French club. PSG have long admired the Nigerian striker, and the upcoming transfer window could finally provide the right opportunity to bring him to Paris. With Kvaratskhelia’s move already strengthening the relationship between the two clubs, talks about Osimhen have naturally followed.

For now, Osimhen remains fully focused on Galatasaray, determined to finish the season strongly and help his current club to win the Turkish League. Any transfer discussions will have to wait until the summer when he will evaluate his next move. Napoli’s asking price remains set at €75 million, the value of his release clause for foreign clubs. However, as seen in the Kvaratskhelia deal, PSG could benefit from a structured payment plan spread over several years, making the move financially viable while also fending off competition from other top European clubs, among which is Juventus. Waiting for the summer window, the groundwork for a potential transfer is already being laid, and Osimhen could be the next major signing for PSG.

LIVERPOOL SCOUTING ANGELO STILLER

Liverpool have identified Angelo Stiller as a potential midfield reinforcement for next season. The Reds’ scouting team has been closely following the Stuttgart midfielder in recent weeks, and he is steadily climbing their list of summer targets. Stuttgart, meanwhile, had finalized a contract renewal for Stiller, extending his validity until 2028 and making the price tag set for him up to now "objective", with a release clause of €40m.

The 22-year-old has been attracting interest from several European clubs, with many monitoring his situation closely. Liverpool remain attentive and are expected to keep track of developments, now that the winter transfer window is closed. As the summer approaches, Stiller’s name is likely to be at the center of transfer speculation: with his technical ability and tactical intelligence, he could be an ideal addition to Liverpool’s midfield as Arne Slot asked for reinforcements in that role in the summer.

But be careful of the competition: as previously mentioned, Barcelona want to strengthen the midfield and if they fail to get Bruno Guimaraes, they could decide to opt for Angelo. A path to keep an eye on.

DE BRUYNE EDGING CLOSER TO MLS

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City remains uncertain, but the likelihood of a summer departure is growing. While Saudi clubs continue to express strong interest, there is a growing concern within the SPL that the Belgian player favors a move to Major League Soccer instead. In fact, De Bruyne has informed Saudi teams that, as things stand, his priority after leaving City would be to play in the United States - a preference aligned with his family’s wishes.

Among the potential destinations, San Diego FC appears to be leading the race: the new MLS franchise, set to debut in 2025, is eager to make a statement signing and hopes to secure a pre-agreement before its inaugural match on February 24 against LA Galaxy. Initial talks have been positive, though negotiations are still in progress.

However, competition remains fierce: Inter Miami, following their successful acquisitions of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets, are also keen on bringing De Bruyne into their ambitious project. Meanwhile, Saudi sides Al Ittihad and Al Nassr remain in the mix, prepared to offer massive contracts, though for now, they are considered backup options.