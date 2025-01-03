Tribal Football
Barcelona midfielder De Jong: I expected to have more trophies

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong admits he'd disappointed with his trophy haul since joining the club.

De Jong signed for Barca five years ago from Ajax

He said, “I have to admit that when I signed for Barcelona I did not imagine that I would win only one League, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup after four years. I expected at least double that, so that disappoints me.

"Things happen and you cannot predict them.”

On his ankle injury, De Jong also said: “At first I was conerned with the ankle day and night. As soon as I woke up, I felt it immediately. Has it swollen? Has it responded?

"Now I have almost lost that feeling. However, the ankle has become something that I have to take into account. By this I mean that I will have to continue paying extra attention, in the form of care. For some players it is their knee, and I have it with my ankle."

