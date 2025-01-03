Barcelona midfielder De Jong: I expected to have more trophies
De Jong signed for Barca five years ago from Ajax
He said, “I have to admit that when I signed for Barcelona I did not imagine that I would win only one League, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup after four years. I expected at least double that, so that disappoints me.
"Things happen and you cannot predict them.”
On his ankle injury, De Jong also said: “At first I was conerned with the ankle day and night. As soon as I woke up, I felt it immediately. Has it swollen? Has it responded?
"Now I have almost lost that feeling. However, the ankle has become something that I have to take into account. By this I mean that I will have to continue paying extra attention, in the form of care. For some players it is their knee, and I have it with my ankle."