Agent of Barcelona midfielder De Jong reacts to SPL rumours

The agent of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has denied they're in talks with Saudi Pro League clubs.

It's been suggested Ali Dursun is currently speaking with SPL teams about a January move for the Holland midfielder.

But Dursun told De Telegraaf: "Talks in Saudi Arabia? It's total nonsense. It distracts from Frenkie's real ambition.

"He only wants one thing: to be able to shine longer at the club he loves and where he feels at home."

Dursun also raised the idea of an extension with Barcelona.

"Both parties are satisfied with each other. So who knows, maybe we can last longer," he added.