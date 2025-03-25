Frenkie de Jong's new Barcelona release clause revealed

Barcelona are looking to insert a more affordable release clause in Frenkie de Jong's new deal amid interest from Premier League clubs.

According to Football Espana, Barcelona hoping to capitalise on interest from England with the 27-year-old’s future at the club still uncertain.

Sporting Director Deco did a similar thing with Ronald Araujo, and should De Jong sign a new deal, he would be allowed to leave Barcelona for €80 million.

It’s understood the final decision will remain with the player, who has continued to impress under Hansi Flick, forming a midfield trio with Pedri and Dani Olmo.

Arsenal are said to be interested in a move for the Netherlands international, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho set to leave in the summer.