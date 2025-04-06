Tribal Football
Barcelona midfielder De Jong: Is a draw a good result? Absolutely not

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder De Jong: Is a draw a good result? Absolutely not
Barcelona midfielder De Jong: Is a draw a good result? Absolutely not
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong insists they cannot be happy after Saturday's draw with Real Betis.

Betis managed to secure a point from Montjuic, which left De Jong disappointed.

Barca still moved further ahead of Real Madrid, which had been beaten at home by Valencia earlier in the day.

But De Jong said, "Is a draw a good result? Absolutely not.

"We want to win, especially at home. I'm disappointed. My feeling is that we lost two points rather than gained one."

Barca sit four points clear at the top of the LaLiga table.

