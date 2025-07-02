Dutch FA accept there were 26 refereeing mistakes even with VAR presence

Dutch referee Martijn Vos checks the VAR screen during an Eredivisie match between NEC Nijmegen and FC Groningen

The Dutch football association (KNVB) announced on Wednesday that despite the presence of VAR, 26 refereeing mistakes were made during the 2024/25 Eredivisie season.

Raymond van Meenen, the KNVB's head of refereeing, announced the numbers on Wednesday at the association's headquarters in Zeist.

Van Meenen said the mistakes were made in situations in which the VAR has the authority to intervene, such as direct red cards, penalty situations, and goals.

The number of mistakes, 26, represents a significant drop from last year, when the KNVB acknowledged 37 refereeing mistakes.

There were 107 VAR checks in the Eredivisie last season Orange Pictures, Orange Pics BV / Alamy / Profimedia

"Every mistake is one too many," Van Meenen said. "However, football is a sport of interpretation, and it is utopian to think that you can reduce the number of mistakes to zero. However, we still want to continue reducing the number."

In 306 Eredivisie games last season, 107 VAR checks were reported. The VAR and referee made a correct decision on 81 instances.

Protesting

Van Meenen also announced that the referees in the Eredivisie will act more proactively against protests from players.

"We are going to take a stricter approach. It is important for the image of football that the highest level sets a good example."

The Eredivisie will kick off on Friday, August 8th.