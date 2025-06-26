PSV target £10m Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer

Eredivisie champions PSV have reportedly turned their attention to Championship Player of the Year Gustavo Hamer in their search for a new midfielder.

The 28-year-old Hamer joined Sheffield United in 2023 on a €17 million deal from Coventry City. After relegation with the Blades in 2024, the Brazil-born Dutchman won the Championship Player of the Year award after grabbing nine goals and seven assists in the regular season.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to the usually reliable Eindhoven Dagblad's Rik Elfrink, Hamer has appeared on the radar of Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven, who are reportedly fans of Hamer's versatility.

The 26-time champions could be in need of a new midfielder with Malik Tillman reportedly in talks with Bayer Leverkusen.

Elfrink reports that Hamer should cost PSV around €10 million. The Dutchman is under contract with Sheffield United until 2027.