Ivan Perisic 'on the verge' of staying at PSV as he prepares to sign two-year extension

Croatian veteran Ivan Perisic is reportedly on the verge of extending his contract at PSV amidst interest from FC Barcelona.

The 36-year-old former World Cup finalist joined PSV in September 2024 and went on to win the Dutch Eredivisie title after a spectacular comeback in the final weeks. Perisic had a significant impact on the comeback, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the final eight league games.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the season ended, the 144-time Croatian international refused to commit his near future to PSV and took his time to decide his next step. FC Barcelona reportedly showed interest in Perisic, whose contract at PSV was due to expire this month, and PSV had reportedly given Perisic an ultimatum to decide on his future.

With four days to go before that supposed ultimatum, Perisic looks set to extend his contract at PSV. According to Fabrizio Romano and Eindhoven Dagblad journalist Rik Elfrink, PSV and Perisic have made excellent progress in contract negotiations.

A final decision is yet to be made, but a two-year extension of the Croat's contract looks closer than ever after an extensive meeting.

Perisic made 35 appearances across all competitions for PSV last season, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists along the way.