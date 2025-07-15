AZ starlet Smit: Real Madrid, Barcelona interest is positive

AZ Alkmaar attacking midfielder Kees Smit is staying grounded over LaLiga interest.

The young Dutchman is being linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking with AS, Smit said: "First and foremost, I want to prove I can make it here.

"The interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid is positive, but if I went there I don't know how often I'd play. They're excellent teams, without a doubt, perhaps the two biggest clubs in the world, but there's nothing concrete.

"There's just interest. I haven't shown everything I can do at AZ yet. I think the potential is there, but in terms of goals and assists I haven't been exceptional yet. I could have scored a few more goals.

"This year will be different, but I have to play."