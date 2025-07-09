Jordan Henderson to leave Ajax as a free agent as he braces for Sunderland return

Jordan Henderson to leave Ajax as a free agent as contract agreement cannot be reached

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to leave Ajax this summer after failing to agree on a contract extension.

The Premier League and Champions League winner has a clause in his Ajax contract allowing him to leave for free if the right opportunity arises this summer and according to reports, he is now open to a move away from the Dutch giants who missed out on the league title last season.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Henderson will leave Ajax for free as contract talks collapsed.

“Jordan Henderson, set to leave Ajax as he becomes a free agent.

“Henderson has not taken up option to extend contract and he’s now open to new chapter.”

Speculation over a potential return to Sunderland resurfaced last month as fans pleaded for Henderson, who is a product of the Black Cats academy, to make his way back to the club. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move back to the Stadium of Light following Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League but is unclear whether the side are interested. despite fans desperate for his return.

The 35-year-old could make a dream return to Sunderland and, therefore the Premier League where he would face his old club Liverpool. The Reds face Sunderland on the 3rd of December in the league and could welcome the England international back to Anfield in what would be an emotional return since his departure in July 2023.