Man United flop returns from loan after club rejects buy option
Man United defender Tyrell Malacia has returned to the club after Dutch giants PSV rejected the chance to activate the buy option in his loan contract.
The 25-year-old spent the second half of 2024-25 on loan at PSV but only managed to play 385 league minutes as they secured the Eredivisie title.
PSV had an option to buy in Malacia’s loan contract for a reported fee of €10 million (£8.5m) but they decided against activating it after his underwhelming spell, per Fabrizio Romano.
He will now return to Man United but he is unlikely to have much of a future at the club following the January signing of Patrick Dorgu.
United are understood to want to get rid of the left-back but with limited suitors, he may end up remaining at Old Trafford beyond the summer.