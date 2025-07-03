DONE DEAL: Brentford confirm the signing of Milambo from Feyenoord

Brentford have agreed a deal to sign the Feyenoord midfielder Antoni Milambo on a five-year contract.

The Dutchman made 42 appearances for Feyenoord in all competitions, scoring seven goals and assisting eight last season and will join for £17M plus a potential £4.25M in add-ons on a five-year deal.

Can he replace Norgaard?

Head coach Keith Andrews, who recently replaced Thomas Frank who left for Tottenham commented on the deal which likely would have been in negotiations before he had took over the role.

“Antoni has played a lot of football in the last 12 months and really shot to prominence.

“He’s had experience in the Eredivisie, Champions League and most recently the Under-21 Euros with the Netherlands.

“I love the way that Antoni takes the ball and drives; he has the ability to go past players and he’s a goal threat. He will complement the midfielders we have in the building.

“Now it’s just a case of getting him used to the intensity and rhythm of the Premier League and our own intensity levels. I am looking forward to working with him.”

The 20-year-old playmaker is a product of Feyenoord’s academy and joins after director of football Phil Giles stated that the Bees must also address the “void” of experience left behind by the impending sale of club captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.

What Milambo can bring to the side

Technical director Lee Dykes who will have been a major part of the deal spoke on what the attacking midfielder can bring to see as Brentford head into the new campaign, eyeing European football.

“We are all very excited by the arrival of Antoni Milambo,” said technical director Lee Dykes.

“The recruitment department have followed Antoni for a few years now and have closely monitored his development at Feyenoord into the first team.

“We believe that Antoni has all the attributes needed to be a very good Premier League player and feel he has the potential to develop his game to a high level here in England.

“Antoni is a skilful, forward-thinking midfield player capable of scoring all types of goals as proven through his youth development phase, in the Eredivisie and in the Champions League.

“I would like to place on record our appreciation to the senior management team at Feyenoord for their assistance with our interest in Antoni and their professionalism throughout the transfer process.”