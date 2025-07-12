Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit

DONE DEAL: Tillman signs for Bayer Leverkusen from PSV in record transfer

Paul Winters
Malik Tillman has officially joined Bayer Leverkusen
Malik Tillman has officially joined Bayer LeverkusenOmar Vega / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
German-American midfielder Malik Tillman has officially joined former Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen after completing a record-breaking transfer from Dutch champions PSV.

At Bayer Leverkusen, Tillman has signed a five-year contract. The former Bayern Munich talent cost Bayer Leverkusen a reported €40 million - a record for a PSV player.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 23-year-old Tillman returns to Germany two years after leaving Bayern Munich to join PSV Eindhoven on loan. In the summer of 2024, after a successful season with PSV, Tillman made the permanent move to the 26-time Eredivisie champions.

The American international was one of PSV's star players as they won their second consecutive league title, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 26 league games. The talented midfielder scored six goals from outside the box last season, more than any other player from the 10 best European leagues, according to Opta.

In 73 games for the Eindhoven club, Tillman has scored 25 goals and provided 16 assists.

Bayern Munich, which had negotiated a buy-back clause into Tillman's PSV contract, had a so-called matching right, which gave them the option to match any transfer offer that PSV accepted for Tillman. The Bavarian giants chose not to exercise this option, according to several reports.

Malik Tillman's recent statistics
Malik Tillman's recent statisticsFlashscore
Mentions
BundesligaEredivisieTillman MalikPSVBayer LeverkusenFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus turn to Bayer Leverkusen veteran Xhaka
Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rolfes: How Liverpool won Wirtz battle
Bayer Leverkusen signing Quansah posts special farewell to Liverpool