DONE DEAL: Tillman signs for Bayer Leverkusen from PSV in record transfer

German-American midfielder Malik Tillman has officially joined former Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen after completing a record-breaking transfer from Dutch champions PSV.

At Bayer Leverkusen, Tillman has signed a five-year contract. The former Bayern Munich talent cost Bayer Leverkusen a reported €40 million - a record for a PSV player.

The 23-year-old Tillman returns to Germany two years after leaving Bayern Munich to join PSV Eindhoven on loan. In the summer of 2024, after a successful season with PSV, Tillman made the permanent move to the 26-time Eredivisie champions.

The American international was one of PSV's star players as they won their second consecutive league title, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 26 league games. The talented midfielder scored six goals from outside the box last season, more than any other player from the 10 best European leagues, according to Opta.

In 73 games for the Eindhoven club, Tillman has scored 25 goals and provided 16 assists.

Bayern Munich, which had negotiated a buy-back clause into Tillman's PSV contract, had a so-called matching right, which gave them the option to match any transfer offer that PSV accepted for Tillman. The Bavarian giants chose not to exercise this option, according to several reports.