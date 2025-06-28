Ajax ban SEVEN players from training ground ahead of pre-season

Ajax have reportedly informed seven players that they're not welcome in their training facilities as they seek to overhaul their squad for next season.

Ajax surrender the Eredivisie to rivals PSV in dramatic fashion on the final day, causing manager Francesco Farioli to resign soon after.

Now, with former defender Johnny Heitinga at the helm, they’re seeking to overhaul their squad this summer.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, seven players were informed via a WhatsApp message from director Alex Kroes that they have no future at the club.

The seven players have been revealed to be Chuba Akpom, Carlos Forbs, Borna Sosa, Kristian Hlynsson, Christian Rasmussen, Jay Gorter and Branco van den Boomen.