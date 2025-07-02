DONE DEAL: Aston Villa announce Redmond arrival

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Zépiqueno Redmond from Feyenoord.

Redmond joins Villa in a free transfer after coming off contract at Feyenoord this week.

The 19 year-old striker has penned terms for an undisclosed length with Villa.

Redmond was part of Holland's squad which won the U19 Euros in June, having only made his senior debut for Feyenoord in November last season.

Overall, he made nine senior appearances for Feyenoord, scoring twice.