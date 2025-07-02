Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Man Utd snubbed loan deal for Duran after his £336k-a-week wages were revealed
Arsenal submit bid for Chelsea's Madueke as talks for the winger begin
Haaland asks Al Hilal goalkeeper Bounou to join Man City after stunning performance

DONE DEAL: Aston Villa announce Redmond arrival

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa announce Redmond arrival
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa announce Redmond arrivalAston Villa
Aston Villa have completed the signing of Zépiqueno Redmond from Feyenoord.

Redmond joins Villa in a free transfer after coming off contract at Feyenoord this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 19 year-old striker has penned terms for an undisclosed length with Villa.

Redmond was part of Holland's squad which won the U19 Euros in June, having only made his senior debut for Feyenoord in November last season.

Overall, he made nine senior appearances for Feyenoord, scoring twice. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueRedmond ZepiquenoAston VillaFeyenoordEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd snubbed loan deal for Duran after his £336k-a-week wages were revealed
DONE DEAL: Villa defender Kesler Hayden joins Coventry in a permanent deal
Hull City owner confirms Louie Barry's move from Aston Villa is imminent