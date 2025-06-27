Tribal Football
Man Utd eager to find Malacia buyer

Manchester United are eager to find a buyer for Tyrell Malacia.

The Holland fullback spent the second-half of last season on-loan with PSV Eindhoven.

Malacia proved his fitness after two years plagued by injury, as he helped PSV stun Ajax to win the Eredivisie title.

However, the Mirror says United are keen to cash in on Malacia but are struggling to find buyers.

Wolves were keen on Malacia in January before he chose to sign with PSV.

