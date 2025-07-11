Palace sign Ajax defender Borna Sosa: I've heard so many good things about the club!

Palace sign Ajax defender Borna Sosa: Everybody agrees it is the best league in the world!

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Ajax defender Borna Sosa as one of their first summer signings.

The 27-year-old left-back will compete with Tyrick Mitchell for his place in the side under manager Oliver Glasner who has kept comparatively quiet in the transfer market so far. The Croatian international made 20 appearances on loan at Torino last season but missed the final games of the season due to injury.

Sosa spoke to the club website about how excited he is to join the Eagles, where he cannot wait to experience the Premier League for the first time after watching it for so many years on tv.

“I think everybody agrees it is the best league in the world,” he told Palace TV. “With so many exciting and good games. I can’t wait to see the stadiums and experience the atmosphere. I’m excited.

“I'm curious about the speed of the game that everybody speaks about in the Premier League.

“I've heard also a lot of comparisons with the Bundesliga because it's a little bit similar (style of) football.

“So, I'm looking forward to the speed of the matches. I want to see how it really looks like because it feels, when you watch on television, that every game is like a show.

“The coach, Oliver (Glasner) has told me a lot of good things about the fans. He said that they’re really positive and that the atmosphere is unbelievably loud in the stadium.”

Chairman Steve Parish also commented on the deal for the defender who helped Croatia finish in thrid place in the 2022 World Cup.

“We believe Borna will be a fantastic fit for Crystal Palace. His credentials speak for themselves, and his arrival adds additional quality, experience and depth to our squad. I look forward to welcoming him to South London.”