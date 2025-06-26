Quilindschy Hartman seals move to Burnley from Feyenoord

Tribal Football
Paul Winters
'Proud' Quilindschy Hartman completes transfer to Burnley from Feyenoord
Premier League newcomers Burnley have announced the transfer of Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman.

Quilindschy Hartman joined Feyenoord at the age of 9 and represented the Rotterdam club for over 14 years. Since making his professional debut in 2022, the 23-year-old left-back played 83 games for Feyenoord, with whom he won the Eredivisie title in 2023 and KNVB Beker in 2024.

A significant knee injury stood in the way of a potential transfer to Chelsea in 2024 and cost Hartman the majority of the 2024/25 season, in which he played just 12 games.

'Really special feeling'

Hartman, who's signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor, said he felt a "special feeling of hunger and excitement" after joining the Premier League newcomers.

"From the first moment I spoke to the coach, I was really excited and impressed, and I would say he was the biggest influence in me coming here. I’m so glad the deal is now done, I’m really proud to be here, and I can’t wait to start next week," the 4-time Dutch international said on the club website.

Burnley and Feyenoord have not disclosed the transfer fee, but Dutch media spoke of a fee around €12 million.

