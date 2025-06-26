Quilindschy Hartman seals move to Burnley from Feyenoord

Premier League newcomers Burnley have announced the transfer of Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman.

Quilindschy Hartman joined Feyenoord at the age of 9 and represented the Rotterdam club for over 14 years. Since making his professional debut in 2022, the 23-year-old left-back played 83 games for Feyenoord, with whom he won the Eredivisie title in 2023 and KNVB Beker in 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

A significant knee injury stood in the way of a potential transfer to Chelsea in 2024 and cost Hartman the majority of the 2024/25 season, in which he played just 12 games.

'Really special feeling'

Hartman, who's signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor, said he felt a "special feeling of hunger and excitement" after joining the Premier League newcomers.

"From the first moment I spoke to the coach, I was really excited and impressed, and I would say he was the biggest influence in me coming here. I’m so glad the deal is now done, I’m really proud to be here, and I can’t wait to start next week," the 4-time Dutch international said on the club website.

Burnley and Feyenoord have not disclosed the transfer fee, but Dutch media spoke of a fee around €12 million.