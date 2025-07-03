Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Brighton complete signing of PSV defender Boscagli

Brighton have completed the signing of PSV Eindhoven defender Oliver Boscagli.

Boscagli arrives as a free agent and has signed a five-year contract to 2030.

"We're delighted to welcome Olivier to Brighton. He has got a lot of experience with PSV and we like his versatility," said Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler.

"He can play in several positions and we feel it is important to have these players in our squad. We are looking forward to working with him."

The 27-year-old Frenchman joins Brighton from Eredivisie champions PSV, for whom he made 30 appearances last season and contributed one goal and six assists.

