Guus Til signs two-year contract extension at Eredivisie champions PSV

Midfielder Guus Til has extended his contract at Eredivisie champions PSV with two years, which will keep him at the club until 2028.

Til, a six-time Dutch international, joined PSV in 2022 from Spartak Moscow. Since joining the club, the attacking midfielder has won two Eredivisie titles, played 135 games, and scored 36 goals for the 26-time champions.

"I've had three successful years here, I think PSV is a great club and this contract extension speaks volumes," Til said on the club website.

Last season, Til had a significant role in PSV's spectacular comeback en route to the 26th title by being one of six players to score at least 10 goals during the Eredivisie season. PSV won all eight games in which Til scored.

"My goals are clear. I hope to surpass myself every year, I want to win the league every season, and I also want to go further in the Champions League," Til continued.

Til's contract extension could become even more crucial for PSV, depending on what happens with star man Malik Tillman. The American midfielder is in talks with Bayer Leverkusen, who've reportedly submitted an official bid for Tillman.

Technical director Earnest Stewart is delighted with Til's extension. "This is an important step for us. Guus is a player whose qualities fit very well with the playing style advocated by our head coach, Peter Bosz.

"Once you have a player like Guus in your squad, you don't want to let him go."

Guus Til started his career at AZ before moving to Spartak Moscow in 2019 for a fee of €18 million. After loan spells at Bundesliga side Freiburg and Feyenoord, Til made a permanent move to PSV in 2023 for €3 million.